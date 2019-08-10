TODAY |

Tauranga residents demand cleaner air as asphalt company affects businesses and schools

Concerned Tauranga residents are set to launch a campaign for cleaner air in their region as the Bay of Plenty Regional Council investigates an asphalt company after it discharged plumes of smoke.

The smoke drifting from Allied Asphalt in Mount Maunganui has affected businesses and schools and upset the community.

The council is investigating and has issued an abatement notice.

Allied Asphalt declined to comment to 1 NEWS but said it's also investigating.

Emma jones lives locally and is in the process of launching a clean air campaign targeting Tauranga's industrial area.

"It's really important that residents, companies and the regional council all work together on this because we all live here, we all want cleaner air, we've got growth happening at a huge rate but it can’t be unchecked," she says.

The regional council says in the last year it received more than 3500 complaints to its pollution hotline.

Nearly 800 of those were for air quality in Mount Maunganui and the council is encouraging more people to call.

It comes as the Bay of Plenty Regional Council investigates an asphalt company after its activity affected neighbouring businesses and schools in Mt Maunganui. Source: 1 NEWS
