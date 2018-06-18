Tauranga protesters tackle Council's controversial proposed ban on beggars, rough sleeping

Groups working with the homeless and some people living rough have protested in Tauranga against a proposed by-law banning beggars from parts of the city.

They marched today following the Tauranga City Council's 6-2 vote in favour of the by-law.

It would ban begging and rough sleeping within five metres of retail and hospitality areas.

The council says under the proposal people would be moved on, not prosecuted.

"Compliance officers will be around the street and we'll be talking to them all the time. And we'll just continually put pressure on them to get them to go to a place that we'll have ready for them," said Terry Molloy of the council.

Kai Aroha Director Tania Lewis Rickard says something needs to be put in place for women who're forced to live on the street.