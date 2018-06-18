Tauranga protesters oppose proposed ban on beggars, rough sleeping

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
The Prime Minister is keeping busy as she waits for the new arrival.
The deputy PM was in a light-hearted mood this afternoon.
"The Government has to balance pay demands across the public sector. We have gone as far as we can in terms of extra Government money," Dr Clark said this afternoon.
Benjamin Fall was sent off in the 11th minute of the second Test after a collision that caused Beauden Barrett to land on his head.
Squats, bench press, cardio - it's all in a day's work for our best players.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ