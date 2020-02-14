The double homicide in Omanawa near Tauranga earlier this week is not related to gang conflict, police say.

However, Police have said in a statement they are aware the incidents have involved gang members.

Police are currently investigating a third death in Tauranga, which they believe is linked to the the incidents.

Man charged with Tauranga double-murder granted name suppression

A woman died suddenly at a property on Lynwood Place in Tauranga yesterday, where a body was found.

Police said the death is believed to be a domestic incident and that she may have been dead for a couple of days before she was found.