Third body found near Tauranga, police say deaths are not related to gang conflict

The double homicide in Omanawa near Tauranga earlier this week is not related to gang conflict, police say.

However, Police have said in a statement they are aware the incidents have involved gang members. 

Police are currently investigating a third death in Tauranga, which they believe is linked to the the incidents. 

A woman died suddenly at a property on Lynwood Place in Tauranga yesterday, where a body was found.

Police said the death is believed to be a domestic incident and that she may have been dead for a couple of days before she was found.

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the death.

