Tauranga police arrest Mongols gang member, seize ammo stockpile amid shooting investigation

Police have raided two properties in central Tauranga today resulting in an arrest and the seizure of cash and several prohibited items.

Source: 1 NEWS

A 37-year-old man with affiliations to the Mongols Motorcycle Club was arrested and will appear in front of the Tauranga District Court tomorrow on charges of possession of methamphetamine for supply and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Among the list of items seized was 14 grams of methamphetamine, $40,000 in cash and and a semi-automatic rifle along with what police have described as a "significant" amount of ammunition.

Police were acting on a search warrant relating to an incident earlier this year, in which multiple volleys of bullets were said to have been fired at the Hakuore Street property.

Police are still investigating the matter and have asked for anyone with information to come forward by phoning 105, referencing the case number 200128/9375.