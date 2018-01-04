Tauranga murder-accused named

The identity of a 26-year old man accused of killing another man in Tauranga can now be revealed.

Colin Richard Jeffries Smith entered no plea to the charge of murder when he appeared in Tauranga District Court last Friday.

Smith has been accused of killing 58-year-old Lance Wayne Waite with a firearm.

Mr Waite was dropped off at Tauranga hospital at about midday on January 3 with critical injuries and died a short time after.

Police and the armed offenders squad arrested Smith the following day at a home on Ngatai Road in the Tauranga suburb of Otumoetai.