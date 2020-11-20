Tauranga Mayor Tenby Powell resigns amid ongoing rancour at council

Tauranga Mayor Tenby Powell has resigned on the day the city council voted in favour of bringing in a Crown manager amid ongoing division and bitterness.

He cited a number of reasons, but it's not because of his ongoing treatment for prostate cancer.

Powell announced his decision at an extraordinary meeting today.

"I will not stand and review a team report, I have asked the Minister of Local Government Nanaia Mahuta to consider the appointment of commissioners," he said over the clapping of some fellow councillors.

"Tauranga's future as a city, of strategic importance to New Zealand cannot be left to a small group of petty politicians who have a long track record of hindering, or even worse, stopping progress.

"I hope history will show that November 2020, the DNA of incompetence among TCC elected members was recognised and cauterised and after a period of crown management a governance team can be rebuilt with real leaders."