Tauranga man tries to escape police on sea ski, ends up being rescued by surf club

A man fleeing police in Tauranga tried to escape on a surf ski, making it about 100m offshore before he capsized and needed rescuing.

Police got a tip off that a wanted man was in the area of Omanu Beach about 10.30am, and when they approached him he fled on foot towards the ocean.

Police allege the man then committed some further offending, which they are investigating, before taking a surf ski and heading out.

Members of the Omanu Surf Club were in the area and went out on an inflatable boat to retrieve the man after he capsized.

He was said to be very keen to get on to their boat.

Senior Sargeant Chris Summerville thanked the public for their help, and also thanked the surf club for coming to he man's aid.

