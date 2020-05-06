TODAY |

Tauranga man sentenced for malnourished puppies, including one that had to be euthanised

Source:  1 NEWS

A Tauranga man has been sentenced to four months and two weeks of community detention, having failed to care for his seven puppies.

A puppy neglected by Taufia Aleluia Source: SPCA

Taufia Aleluia was sentenced this week in the Tauranga District Court, found to have neglected his seven puppies' physical health and behavioural needs, as well as failing to provide veterinary treatement for one of the dogs.

The case, which dates back to June, saw SPCA inspectors find Mr Aleluia to have underfed his dogs while he claimed to be away for a weekend, having left the puppies in the care of a younger relative.

Further inspection found that six of the puppies were contained inside a kennel run, with the seventh free roaming. 

The dogs were not provided with any water, and underfed to the extent where their ribs, hips and spines were prominent.

The seven dogs were later taken into the possession of the SPCA, where veterinary assessment found they were all in poor body condition, all had a heavy flea burden, associated anaemia, and all had a heavy intestinal worms.

One of the puppies was also found to have a large intestinal hernia, and a deep abrasion to her left rear foot, and a deep wound on her abdomen. That dog was humanely euthanised by a vet.

As a result, he's been ordered to pay $441.50 in reparations, and $1500 worth of SPCA legal costs, and also been banned from owning dogs for five years.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Animals
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:24
In fiery exchange, Simon Bridges accuses Dr Bloomfield of holding back info
2
Life at Level 2: Will schools be fully open, what about gyms?
3
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
4
White Island survivor shares latest update on recovery after having staples removed
5
Fast food companies given written notices over Level 3 hygiene, distancing breaches
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:51

Fast food companies given written notices over Level 3 hygiene, distancing breaches
01:33

Cancer Society warns of 'non-Covid casualties' if lockdown delays aren't fixed
01:54

Marist College community encouraged to be tested for Covid-19 after new case added to cluster

TAB propose 230 job cuts as Covid-19 cost-saving measures