Tauranga man received 'helluva' shock when he hit $10.3 million Lotto Powerball win

A Tauranga man is $10.3 million richer after getting a "helluva" shock this week.

Source: Breakfast

Having purchased an online ticket for Saturday night's Powerball, the man, who wishes to remain anonymous, was surprised later in the week to receive an alert asking him to log into his MyLotto account.

Despite his account revealing he had won the $10.3 million, he wasn't convinced.

"Eventually I thought - maybe I'll just phone Lotto NZ and check. It was a helluva surprise when they told me I'd won the big one," he said. "It's incredible, but totally surreal."

Now the loot is safely deposited into his bank account, the new millionaire hopes to do good with the money.

"I feel like this win is a gift and I'm going to be able to enrich a lot of other lives around me," he said.