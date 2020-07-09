Tauranga man overcomes 'years of blood, sweat and tears' to continue sailing after life-changing disability

A Tauranga man has overcome "years of blood, sweat and not quite tears” to continue sailing more than a decade on from an incident that left him with a life-changing disability.

Bryce Dinneen, a keen fisherman, was made a tetraplegic following a shallow diving accident 13 years ago at the age of 29.

“Just misjudged it, bang, at the end of it, fractured C2, 3, 5 and 6 cervical vertebrae and left me a C4 tetraplegic,” Mr Dinneen told Seven Sharp.

Despite staring down an uncertain future while recovering at Christchurch's Burwood Spinal Unit, Mr Dinneen never gave up on his dream of one day building a large boat for Kiwis with "illness, disability and hardship".

"The first time he rolled in here full of passion for what he wanted to do,” Kim Bertelsen, a boat builder at Alloy Cats, said.

“Sun on the face, wind in the hair, saltwater in the lungs… Chuck [the fishing line] out there and if you catch a fish, it's a bonus but quality time with good people out on the water - you just can't beat it, mate," Mr Dinneen added.

Project manager Ray Lowe, a close friend of Mr Dinneen, helped design an electronic fishing rod to allow him to fish.

"It's never been about Bryce - it's been about seeking and helping others," he explained.

Mr Dinneen spent nearly 10 years raising the $2.5 million needed to make the boat, dubbed Wish 4 Fish.

It was completed following grants from the Lotteries Commission, the Lion Foundation and the Grassroots Trust.

“It’s surreal every day, mate. Honestly, it's so surreal,” Mr Dinneen said.