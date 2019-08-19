TODAY |

Tauranga man caught on camera with stolen wheels makes amends to business he stole from

A man who was caught on camera in possession of mag wheels stolen from a Tauranga tyre shop has apologised to the owner - and gifted him two hand-made native wood tables.

In May, 1 NEWS reported that Ethan Bryant, owner of Cooper Tyres Mt Maunganui, had taken the law into his own hands after finding out who had taken the wheels from his shop.

Within a few hours, he had found out where they were, and filmed the confrontation as he stormed into the property - taking them back.

This morning, Cooper Tyres posted an update to the story. The would-be thief had come into the store, apologised, and gifted Mr Bryant two hand-made coffee tables made from rimu and kauri.

Ethan Bryant with 'Mark' - who apologised to him for stealing a set of mag wheels.
Ethan Bryant with 'Mark' - who apologised to him for stealing a set of mag wheels. Source: Supplied

"You may remember a few months back, we had some stuff go missing and with the power of social media, we got them back and I made a video to name and shame the person who took them," Mr Bryant wrote.

"Well a couple of weeks back, I met with Mark the man from the video and he told me his story since the video was posted, which hasn't been so pleasant for him, his family and friends.

"He was really keen to right his wrongs and change his life around after being publicly shamed like that.

"So here he is and he has handcrafted these amazing coffee tables for us from kauri and rimu as a koha to apologise and show us that he's keen to make an effort to change his life for the better.

"I have a lot of admiration for this man who is willing to face the music and make up for what he did wrong and I'm sure you will all agree.

"So if anyone would like to purchase one of these amazing tables, let me know and I'll put you in contact with Mark."

Ethan Bryant discovered where his stolen goods were after a tip off on social media. Source: Seven Sharp
