Tauranga landlord fined, ordered to install insulation in 'very cold' home

A Tauranga landlord has been ordered to pay damages "immediately" under the new insulation rules which came into effect in July.

Kaimai Real Estate Limited trading as First National has been ordered to insulate a Paengaroa property by August 13, and pay $1500 to the tenants.

It's the first time a landlord has been fined under the new insulation rules.

The landlord started managing the property at the end of June, when the former property manager resigned from her position.

Tenants of the property, who have two young children, asked for insulation a year ago offering a Community Services Card which would significantly reduce the cost of insulation.

The tenants claimed, through the Tenancy Tribunal, this was ignored by the landlord.

Despite their best efforts the tenants said the house was "very cold, with lots of condensation around the windows".

The tribunal says the tenants interests had not been served after concerns were first raised, and one child was hospitalised with respiratory problems.

It ruled the landlord had intentionally committed an unlawful act, as the landlord was aware of the obligation to have insulation by July 2019.