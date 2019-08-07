TODAY |

Tauranga landlord fined, ordered to install insulation in 'very cold' home

Sam Kelway
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Sam Kelway
Property

A Tauranga landlord has been ordered to pay damages "immediately" under the new insulation rules which came into effect in July.

Kaimai Real Estate Limited trading as First National has been ordered to insulate a Paengaroa property by August 13, and pay $1500 to the tenants.

It's the first time a landlord has been fined under the new insulation rules.

The landlord started managing the property at the end of June, when the former property manager resigned from her position.

Tenants of the property, who have two young children, asked for insulation a year ago offering a Community Services Card which would significantly reduce the cost of insulation.

The tenants claimed, through the Tenancy Tribunal, this was ignored by the landlord.

Despite their best efforts the tenants said the house was "very cold, with lots of condensation around the windows".

The tribunal says the tenants interests had not been served after concerns were first raised, and one child was hospitalised with respiratory problems.

It ruled the landlord had intentionally committed an unlawful act, as the landlord was aware of the obligation to have insulation by July 2019.

1 News has approached the landlord for comment.

Closeup of house model and keys on wooden table
File picture. Source: istock.com
More From
New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Sam Kelway
Property
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
06:13
Pita Turei called growing tensions at the disputed site a result of failing to teach Māori history.
Ihumātao protest movement has 'based its campaign on misinformation' – iwi advocate
2
The former Shark did brilliantly to reel in a long ball and get his feet down to complete a touchdown catch at Jets training camp.
Ex-NRL star Valentine Holmes makes first highlights-reel play as he chases NFL dream
3
A counterfeit $50 note recovered by Police - it features a "20" in the transparent window instead of the correct "50".
Marlborough police warn of poorly-made counterfeit $50 notes in circulation
4
Tim Paine was probably making a gag about Stokes' heritage but his execution was severely lacking.
Aussie captain bizarrely sledges Ben Stokes about Sir Richard Hadlee during Ashes
5
The Aussie broadcaster says the fact Kearney had a meltdown during the Warriors' loss to the Raiders tells you how dire things are.
'Gross disappointment of underachieving' - Peter Sterling slams woeful Warriors
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Map showing location of yacht Gwendonline, which sunk off Niue.

Boaties rescued after yacht sinks after hitting object off Niue

Man, 22, charged with murder of South Auckland man Siaosi Tulua
03:06
Nic and Marie baked up the idea over drinks three years ago, hoping to make the world better by baking treats.

Good Bitches Baking stopped from promoting social media posts
05:13
Dr Kim McGregor discussed recommended changes to New Zealand’s criminal justice system.

Victims 'not feeling properly supported' through court system, Chief Victims Advisor says