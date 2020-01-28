TODAY |

Tauranga Home riddled with bullets as two suspected gang shootings occur in Bay of Plenty

Source:  1 NEWS

A Tauranga home has been riddled with bullets, as two suspected gang shootings occurred in Bay of Plenty today.

One Tauranga home was left riddled with bullet holes. Source: 1 NEWS

Footage taken by 1 NEWS shows damage to the Hairini property - and a car parked in the driveway - from a shooting which occurred in the early hours of this morning.

Another incident this afternoon saw a shooting reported at a property on No.2 Road, Te Puke. Members of the Armed Offenders Squad have set up a cordon in the area.

A small group gathered at the cordon say the property, where the police have gathered, was recently tenanted by the Bandidos gang.

A man with the group said his daughter heard a number of gun shots coming from the address early this afternoon.

The Police Eagle helicopter has been seen flying in the area, and dozens of officers are at the scene.

Another man who didn’t want to be named says he’s complained to police a number of times about the behaviour from the group.

But he says police were slow to act every time he complained. He says he wasn’t the only one to call police about the group.

He says it was only a matter of time before someone’s killed.

1 NEWS understands this is related to gang conflict, and stems from a serious assault that occurred on The Strand early Sunday morning.

