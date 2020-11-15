TODAY |

Tauranga councillors postpone discussion of damning report into toxic culture allegations

Sam Kelway, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Six Tauranga City Council members have voted to table a report, which highlighted myriad issues within the group, until Friday.

Papamoa Beach, Tauranga. Source: istock.com

The report points to the absence of strategy and "common sense of direction" across council.

Today, the review and observer team addressed the report and provided elected members with a number of recommendations to change behaviour and performance.

But in a shock move, councillor John Robson moved to table the report until the end of the week.

The report was highly critical of the culture and toxic relationships within council.

The report, which highlights "trust" and behaviour issues and a number of code of conduct complaints, also strongly recommended a Crown manager and observer be appointed.

Councillor Steve Morris says there were factual inaccuracies, spelling mistakes and grammar errors in the report.

'A significant break down in trust' - Damning report looks into culture at Tauranga City Council

He seemed somewhat dismayed that elected members were to vote on a report that they'd received the day before.

Those who backed the motion to table the report were John Robson, Andrew Hollis, Dawn Kiddie, Kelvin Clout, Steve Morris and Bill Grainger.

Mayor Tenby Powell, Deputy Mayor Tina Sailsbury, Heidi Hughes and Larry Baldock were against the motion.

Click here to read the full report.

New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Politics
Sam Kelway
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:15
Scammer accidentally calls NZ Police, abuses cop when they get called out
2
Solomon Islands vote to ban the use of Facebook in the country
3
Police release names of three family members who died in East Cape crash
4
Auckland police searching for man who walked into North Shore library with toy gun
5
As Government reviews supermarket prices, Collins says it needs to answer to why big chains got advantage in lockdown
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Four new Covid-19 cases in NZ, all in managed isolation
00:45

As Government reviews supermarket prices, Collins says it needs to answer to why big chains got advantage in lockdown
02:15

Scammer accidentally calls NZ Police, abuses cop when they get called out
01:08

'Still no link between NZ meat and Covid' in Chinese cool store - Trade Minister