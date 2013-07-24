 

Tauranga company fined $30k over black market paua and kina ring

A Tauranga company that owns two local food outlets, has been fined $30,000 for possessing paua from the black market.

The company D.Lish Limited which trades as DLish Hangi was convicted late last month along with a group of Bay of Plenty people who were also involved in a black market paua and kina ring.

The ring made more than $20,000 worth of illegal sales in a 13 month period.

In a statememt today Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI) say during the court proceedings details of a black market business run by Anthony Jackson and Lee Wells emerged where the pair collected paua and kina diving off Motiti Island before selling it on the mainland.

Luana Noble, the sole director of D.Lish Limited was sentenced to 10 months home detention, 200 hours of community work and ordered to pay court costs of $5,000.

Her husband, Hira Noble was also separately convicted with the same sentence and fines, and also banned from fishing for three years due to previous fisheries convictions.

Local Motiti Island resident resident Lee Wells was convicted and sentenced to 200 hours community work for her part on lesser charges.

One other person, Anthony Jackson, will be sentenced next month for his role.

A spokesman for MPI, Michael Simmons, says the extent of the offending was very serious.

"This type of illegal activity is extremely serious. Paua stocks cannot afford to be plundered in this way. The sustainability of the stock is paramount to ensure the survival of a valuable resource for current and future generations."


