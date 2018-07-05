Tauranga college students perform stunning waiata ahead of national kapa haka competition

Source:
Te Tauranga o Ngā Waka, made up of students from Tauranga Boys' and Girls' colleges, are preparing for the final day of preliminaries ahead of tomorrow's national kapa haka competition in Palmerston North.
The choral sung a stunning waiata today for TVNZ 1's Breakfast show as they gear up for one of the kapa haka events of the year.
The 2018 National Secondary Schools Kapa Haka Competition is expecting audiences of over 6000 over the four-day event, with 41 teams competing for the crown.
