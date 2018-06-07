 

Tauranga City Council makes offer to purchase properties at failed Bella Vista development

1 NEWS
Tauranga City Council has made an offer to purchase the properties at the failed Bella Vista development.

In a statement released today Tauranga City Council Chief Executive Garry Poole has expressed his gratitude to the homeowners for their patience while Council prepared this offer.

"Many issues needed to be considered to get to this point," Mr Poole says.

The council says it considered a fair and reasonable approach to make sure homeowners are compensated for the amounts that they have spent through this process, along with a further additional amount to reflect the emotional toll all this has taken.

"Councillors and Council staff have very carefully considered our role in what happened at Aneta Way and Lakes Boulevard, and the impact our actions have had on the homeowners. We have also carefully considered Council’s legislative responsibilities and our wider role in the community.

"We want to make sure the homeowners are not out of pocket," Mr Poole says.

The council says this is a confidential negotiation process and it would not be appropriate for them to comment further while owners consider their position.

A damning report into the Bella Vista residences has called for an inquiry.
