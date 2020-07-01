TODAY |

Tauranga bricklayer surprises colleagues with incredible piano skills on back of ute as he belts out Metallica classic

Luke Appleby
Luke Appleby, 1 NEWS Digital Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

A Tauranga man has shown off his hidden piano talents, giving co-workers a glimpse of his 30 years of piano experience on the back of a ute.

Your playlist will load after this ad

You’d never guess this brickie was a maestro with 30 years of classical training. Source: Duncan Cameron

Ryan Allan was at a job site meeting a client on Sunday when he gave the impromptu show, playing the first part of Metallica's Fade to Black in gumboots, a hoodie and a beanie.

His boss Duncan Cameron posted a clip online, which has been well received.

Ryan received the piano from a friend, and later that morning, he took it down to the base of Mount Maunganui and played for a couple of hours.

"That's what I love doing - I just love playing the piano in all different sorts of places and there's only one way to do it, eh - you just put it on the back of your truck," he said.

"Every time I would finish a song I would hear lots of people clap behind me - it was pretty cool."

Ryan has played piano since the age of six and is classically trained.

"I had private lessons from the age of six, including through the New Zealand Modern School of Music - and I did my theory and practical exams as well," Ryan said.

"I got as far as grade seven practical - but that doesn't matter anymore ... I'm playing Metallica," he laughs.

"I can play quite a few Metallica songs."

He also remembers all of the songs he was taught in his younger days, and occasionally goes along to retirement homes to perform for seniors - "and play all the songs that light up their lives".

He said he always wanted to pursue a career in music, but there are so few opportunities out there for musicians.

"I'll just keep laying my bricks - it's just easier."

News tip or more information? Email Luke Appleby or 

New Zealand
Music
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Luke Appleby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Parents of newborns get four more weeks of paid parental leave in NZ, starting today
2
John Campbell challenges Todd Muller on how National would open New Zealand's borders
3
Tauranga bricklayer surprises colleagues with incredible piano skills on back of ute as he belts out Metallica classic
4
Another flu virus detected in China that poses risk of pandemic
5
New petrol tax will be 'really tough on those people at the bottom' – economist
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Morning Briefing July 1: Pay boosts and petrol taxes from today

Crews from around Auckland put out fire at newly opened Commercial Bay shopping centre
02:53

Universities eye $400 million hole if borders remain closed to international students

00:15

Parents of newborns get four more weeks of paid parental leave in NZ, starting today