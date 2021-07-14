Tauranga biosecurity company fined $245k after technician injured at sea

A biosecurity company has been fined $245,000 after an employee suffered injuries while on international waters.

Ocean wake from ship, on bright summer day. Source: istock.com

The worker for Tauranga-based company Genera Limited, was on board an internationally-flagged ship in 2019 when the incident happened.

In addition to the fine, The Tauranga District Court, also ordered Genera to pay reparation for emotional harm and consequential loss to the employee.

The New Zealand employed in-transit technician was working on board the Panamanian-flagged logging ship, Bunun Justice, on 27 January 2019 when the incident happened.

The ship was on its way to China. The technician fell two metres off a log stack, sustaining significant injuries, including a broken leg.

It took nine hours for crew members to notice he was missing.

A Maritime New Zealand investigation found a series of failures that led to the incident.

It said communication on board was difficult, with little English spoken by the crew, mobile coverage at sea was limited and email could only be accessed through the ship's chief officer or captain.

It took three days for the ship to reach the nearest port of Madang, Papua New Guinea, where the technician was taken to hospital.

Maritime NZ said Genera's training for in-transit fumigation technicians did not adequately address the risks of working at height.

There were also deficiencies in Genera's standard operating procedures, including failing to provide effective means of communication with its employees while at sea.

It also did not address the wearing of spikes while walking on log stacks.

In response to this case, Genera has since changed its training practices to address the issues identified by Maritime NZ.

The Tauranga District Court found that Genera failed to ensure the ship had adequate first aid and supplies.

Maritime NZ compliance manager, Michael-Paul Abbott, said the incident had severe consequences for the employee and there were many actions Genera could have taken to prevent harm.