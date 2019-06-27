Tauranga bakery, petrol station new locations of interest

A Mount Maunganui bakery was twice visited by someone later confirmed with Covid-19, as was a petrol station in the region.

A generic photo of pies Source: 1 NEWS

The Ministry of Health updated its locations of interest list at 8am today.

New entries include Upper Crust Bakery at 504 Maunganui Road in Mount Maunganui, which had two visits.

On Tuesday September 14, the time of interest is 9.55am to 11.50am, and on Saturday September 11, the time of interest is 10.10am to 12.0pm.

BP Tauriko in Tauranga was also visited on the Saturday, with the time of interest being 7.45am to 9.15am.