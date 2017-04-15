Taupo man charged with wife's murder last month named

The man charged with murdering his wife at Taupo over the Easter holiday weekend can now be named but details of the charge remain under wraps.

Simon Harvey Frank, 56, appeared in the High Court at Rotorua on today.

Justice Timothy Brewer lifted his interim name suppression order but continued suppression on the draft summary of facts.

Frank, who is charged with murdering Petra Frank at Taupo's Acacia Bay on April 15, appeared via video link from the Henry Bennett psychiatric centre in Hamilton.

Justice Brewer ordered he remain there at least until his next appearance in June.