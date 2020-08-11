Taupō's litter-collecting warrior racks up 11 tonnes of trash

In the past four and a half years, Taupō woman Carol Lamb has managed to collect about 11 tonnes of litter sprawled alongside the region's highways.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The 67-year-old is an almost daily sight for those in the area, be it by pedal power or in her little orange litter wagon.

"Who needs to go to the gym?" the Tidy Taupō Group volunteer asked Seven Sharp's Michael Holland.

She said there's "no respect" from those who wind their car windows down and biff litter out.

"I don't understand why someone wants to dump this in our beautiful bush when it is only $13 for up to 100kgs at our local landfill, its just crazy," she said.

But the good sort said there's no planet B so she's just doing her bit.

"Our beautiful land can breathe again."