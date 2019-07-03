Taupō residents asked to cut back on toilet flushes after 190,000-litre sewage spill

Taupō District Council is asking people to "minimise toilet flushing and water use" after two water mains burst yesterday, leaking 70 per cent of the town's wastewater into the lake.

The council said it had staff onsite monitoring the situation through the night. But it's not going to be a quick fix, authorities said, indicating that it could take weeks to fully rectify the situation.

The second water main break was repaired as of 8.46pm last night, but at 10.15pm the council asked people to "minimise toilet flushing and water use where possible until further notice". Similar notices have been sent out this morning.

Taupō District Council chief executive Gareth Green yesterday told 1 NEWS, "70 per cent of waste water from Taupō headed straight to the lake, unfortunately".

On RNZ's Morning Report today, Mr Green explained the waste had spread along 200 metres of the lakefront and down Waikato River.

"We think there's probably 190,000 litres of wastewater went into the lake at that particular point, so yeah, very considerable spill by any stretch of the imagination," he said.

Mr Green said no more sewerage was going into the lake, but people have been asked to avoid swimming in the lake while contractors used pumps to manage the flow of wastewater at the site.