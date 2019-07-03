TODAY |

Taupō residents asked to continue cutting back on toilet flushes after massive sewage spill

Taupō District Council is asking people to "minimise toilet flushing and water use" after two water mains burst yesterday, leaking 70 per cent of the town's wastewater into the lake.

The council said it had staff onsite monitoring the situation through the night. But it's not going to be a quick fix, authorities said, indicating that it could take weeks to fully rectify the situation.

The second water main break was repaired as of 8.46pm last night, but at 10.15pm the council asked people to "minimise toilet flushing and water use where possible until further notice". Similar notices have been sent out this morning. 

An eyetwitness provided this footage to 1 NEWS.

Taupō District Council chief executive Gareth Green yesterday told 1 NEWS, "70 per cent of waste water from Taupō headed straight to the lake, unfortunately".

People have been asked to avoid swimming in the lake while contractors used pumps to manage the flow of wastewater at the site.

Taupō District Council says the issue could take weeks to fix.
