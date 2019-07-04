TODAY |

Taupō businesses reassured they won't be forgotten after major waste water pipe break

The council is reassuring Taupō waterfront businesses they are not being forgotten as the cleanup from Tuesday's wastewater leak continues.

It comes after concerns grow that fixing up the broken pipes will stop customers coming.

"We want to help as much as possible but hopefully most of the businesses will be covered by insurance," Taupō Mayor David Trewavas told 1 NEWS.

Lisa's Barber Shop is already feeling the pinch.

"If it carries on like it has today it will have some impact on us," hairdresser Lisa Boyd says.

Hamilton, which draws water from the Waikato River, are watching the results closely.

Heavy rain today is expected to hamper recovery efforts as contractors work to repair the damage that could take weeks.

E.Coli levels in Lake Taupō are also being tested after the large sewerage leak, where 800,000 litres of wastewater poured into the lake.

Officials in Hamilton are keeping tabs on the results as the city draws water from the Waikato River, which is linked to Lake Taupō.

Although any waste would be significantly diluted between the two, Hamilton Council has ramped up its monitoring of the river.

No drinking water has been affected so far, but residents are still being reminded to minimise their water use.

Concerns are growing that work to fix the broken pipes will stop customers coming.
