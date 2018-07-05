Taumarunui trio accused of firearms stockpile, meth and stealing swing set from playground

Three people are due to appear in court after several search warrants in the Taumarunui area yesterday resulted in the discovery of firearms, drugs and a stolen playground swing.

During the operation, police say recovered items included 11 firearms, a large amount of ammunition, methamphetamine, cannabis, cash and a swing set that was stolen from a local playground in Cherry Grove.

A 51-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman are due to appear in Hamilton District Court today facing various firearms, drug and dishonesty charges.

A 41-year-old man is due to appear in Taumarunui District Court next week with charges being considered.