 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tasman woman sets skydiving record with massive freefall from 25km above the earth

rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand
Tasman

A Tasman resident has set the record for the highest skydive in New Zealand.

Wendy Smith achieved the New Zealand record of 25,000 feet jump, before landing at Motueka Airport, as part of the inaugural Lift Off Abel Tasman Festival yesterday.

Ms Smith said the HALO (high altitude low opening) skydive required special equipment, including oxygen, which has been shipped here from Everest Skydive.

"I exited the aircraft at minus 38 degrees and I had about a minute 50 second freefall, a normal skydive you would have about a 45 second freefall," she said.

Ms Smith is no stranger to high altitude jumps, having completed 200 hundred jumps at Mount Everest, and 21,000 jumps in total over her skydiving career.

She said the equipment is usually only privy to military personal going behind enemy lines.

"We have built a very, light, strong oxygen system for high altitude skydiving, that allows us to manoeuvre our bodies at that speed and in three-dimensional flight," she said.

She hoped to bring more of this equipment to New Zealand in the future.

Her team will lodge the record with the World Air Sport Federation.

The highest commercial tandem jump allowed in New Zealand is from 16,000 feet.

rnz.co.nz

Source: Supplied
Topics
New Zealand
Tasman
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Shark bite to man's surfboard at Baylys Beach.
Man seriously injured in shark attack at Northland beach
2
It marks a terrible first day on the roads for the Labour weekend holiday.
Two die, three others injured in two-car crash on SH1 south of Whangarei, road blocked
3
Police searching for missing Queenstown man find body under boat at marina
4
Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank treat guests to pizza, tequila at wedding reception
5
As the rogue MP refuses to resign from Parliament, National leader Simon Bridges says they're considering all options.
National ponders expelling Jami-Lee Ross as Simon Bridges fronts up to Indian community
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:48
If successful, the recognition will provide the island's tourism industry with a welcome winter boost.

Stewart Island applies to be a 'dark sky sanctuary', a haven for star-gazers

Police searching for missing Queenstown man find body under boat at marina
02:41
A growing number of doctors and patients are questioning the effectiveness of the funded generic drug Enlafax.

Mental health specialists question new antidepressant's effectiveness
00:27
A heavily pregnant woman and a teenager died and prosecutors say the driver had been drinking for hours.

New Zealander charged over double fatal crash in Sydney refused bail