 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Tasman Council plans $6.5m hydroelectric power plant

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

Tasman District Council is planning to build its own $6.5 million power plant on the proposed Waimea Dam.

Electrical engineer while working laptopl.

Electricity pylon.

Source: istock.com

Councillors agreed yesterday to spend up to $80,000 on installing the foundation of a hydroelectric power generation plant on the planned dam.

It would cover the cost of installing a mid-size voltage powerline (22kV) into the dam as it was built.

A council report showed the power plant would cost up to $6.5 million to build, but could return an income of up to $700,000 a year.

Engineering services manager Richard Kirby said the plant would be small, but would provide enough to power to serve the council's needs for a year.

"When I say for a year, the timing of that energy being released and when we'd use it - there's some synchronisation issues there but in terms of total power produced over a year, it's almost equal to the exact amount of power that the Tasman District Council would use for all its pump stations, reservoirs, buildings, libraries and all that."

Mr Kirby said it was too early to say if the return might offset proposed rates hikes to pay for the Waimea Dam, on which the plant would be built.

The $82 million Waimea Dam is well into the planning process with joint venture partners, despite divided opinion in the district about its merit.

"The council hasn't even considered that (rates offset for dam costs) at this point. All we've talked about is the viability of putting in hydro, but not where the revenue would go and how it would be used.

"That's still a decision for the council to make," Mr Kirby said.

He said a loan would be needed to fund the scheme, so the first few years' revenue would pay down the loan, before it would help to reduce the rates.

Council staff will now negotiate a separate agreement with the Waimea Dam partners (Waimea Irrigators and Crown Irrigation Investments) for the provision of hydro generation in the dam project.

Related

Politics

Environment

Tasman

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Sonny Bill Williams.

Sonny Bill Williams welcomes his first baby boy into the world

00:17
2
The nurses’ union and DHBs will meet today in Wellington.

Nurses withdraw strike action over pay and work conditions scheduled for next Thursday

00:19
3
Telemundo suspended Janice Bencosme and James Tahhan for their reaction to Germany's shock loss to South Korea.

Watch: TV presenters in Mexico suspended for making racist gesture aimed at South Korean football team

00:21
4
The National Disaster Mitigation Agency said nearly 450 flights were cancelled, affecting 75,000 people.

Bali airport closed as Mount Agung volcano gushes column of ash

00:42
5
Senior Constable Dion Masters talks about the pursuit at Shipwreck Bay.

Watch: Cop pursues wanted man during 'slowest pursuit' over rocks at Far North beach

Police car generic.

Guns, drugs, cash and stolen property found at Whanganui address with gang ties

Two men have been arrested after police executed a search warrant.

00:17
The nurses’ union and DHBs will meet today in Wellington.

Nurses withdraw strike action over pay and work conditions scheduled for next Thursday

The move comes after a revised offer from the District Health Boards to the New Zealand Nurses Union.

Wally Haumaha appointed Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Police Commissioner issues apology for comments made about Louise Nicholas rape case in 2004

Willy Haumaha was appointed Deputy Commissioner by Police Minister Stuart Nash last month.

00:42
Senior Constable Dion Masters talks about the pursuit at Shipwreck Bay.

Watch: Cop pursues wanted man during 'slowest pursuit' over rocks at Far North beach

Senior Constable Dion Masters says he's been copping a fair bit of flak from his colleagues after the incident in which the suspect got away - and he got a flat tyre.


Chozyn Koroheke's murderer sentenced to life in jail

Turiarangi Tai had denied murdering Ms Koroheke, but was found guilty in March of shooting and killing her with a 12-gauge double-barrelled shotgun.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 