Targeted community testing ramped up amid South Korean Covid-19 case

Targeted community testing has ramped up in the locations a man visited before testing positive for Covid-19 upon his arrival in South Korea.

Contact tracing is being carried out within New Zealand, including in Queenstown, where the man visited in early July; South Auckland, where they were based; and Christchurch, where he departed from, the Health Ministry said today in a briefing.

The man was in South Auckland from June 20 to July 20, during which he visited an Auckland restaurant, pool hall and popular shopping outlets.

The 22-year-old was also in Queenstown from July 1 to 4, and in and around Christchurch Airport on July 20 and 21.

There continues to be no evidence of any transmission in New Zealand involving the man, however.

All domestic contacts of this case tested to date have returned negative results.

Targeted surveillance will also be carried out in the three locations.

A "steady number of people" have come forward to their four new model community testing centres in Auckland, the Health Ministry said. The testing centres - located in Northcote, Eden Terrace, Henderson and Wiri - are open until 3pm.

Testing in Christchurch, meanwhile, has already been targeted to people who were at the locations the man visited while staying overnight in Christchurch on July 20, as well as Christchurch Airport staff who processed the flight he travelled on to Singapore.

The Canterbury DHB said they have had an "excellent response" to the offer of testing, with all who were tested so far coming back with negative results.

Tracing and testing identified contacts who have returned to Canterbury after visiting the Southern DHB region is also being done.

Testing is available through GPs or from one of three Urgent Care Centres in Christchurch, including the Riccarton Clinic, 24Hour Surgery and Moorhouse Medical.

Public Health South has reported a noticeable increase in testing across its region since yesterday, including Queenstown.

Anyone who has or had Covid-19 symptoms have been urged to contact Healthline or their GP for a free assessment for testing.