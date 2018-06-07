 

Taranaki's condemned Yarrow Stadium brings in lawyers to probe liability for quake-risk grandstands

The owners of Taranaki's Yarrow Stadium are now looking at taking legal action as they investigate who's responsible for the venue's unsafe stands.

The Taranaki facility is now abandoned after an earthquake risk was discovered.
The home of the proud rugby province's rep team, and the Ranfurly Shield, is now abandoned because it's an earthquake risk.

The Bulls usually play at the 25,000-seat Yarrow Stadium and are on the hunt for a new home this season because the stadium has been condemned.

One stand closed in November last year after it was found to be an earthquake risk. 

Now more geotechnical testing has revealed similar concerns about ground stability under the other stand. So the entire stadium is off-limits. 

The owners, the Taranaki Stadium Trust, have now brought in their lawyers.

"The trust is fully investigating all avenues of liability. Every indication that the trust has received to date is that these are design faults and that they sheet back to the original build," said Mike Neild of the trust.

The stands were built in 2002 as part of a $17 million upgrade. The stadium trust says it's too early to speculate on its future and whether it can be rebuilt.

All Blacks and Taranaki boy Beauden Barrett has fond memories of playing there.

"It's a little setback for a proud province. But I'm sure it won't affect the way the boys in amber and black will play this season and the support we get," Barrett said.

The Taranaki Rugby Football Union is working with the council to find other venues.

The big concern is the lux in the lights and the lighting facilities and making sure that we can deliver to minimum requirements for Mitre 10 Cup," said Jeremy Parkinson of the rugby union.

He says the stadium closure is a "massive disruption" and the team is prepared to play in a paddock if it has to.

"Not embarrassing at all because as a young kid growing up the game's about two teams of 15 with a ball on a rugby field. And that's the reality of it."

No more season passes are being sold until a new venue is confirmed. 

Meanwhile the 'log o' wood' has been packed up and left the stadium until the Bulls defend it again.

Taranaki

Yarrow Stadium General View during the Mitre 10 Cup rugby match between Taranaki and Auckland at Yarrow Stadium in New Plymouth on Thursday the 13th of October 2016. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz

Taranaki's Yarrow Stadium unusable for 2018 Mitre 10 Cup due to 'earthquake risk'

