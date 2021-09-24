TODAY |

Taranaki woman turning Kiwis' clutter into pocket money

A Taranaki woman is showing Kiwis how to turn their clutter into pocket money.

Dianne Dobson began her business, Arrange With Style, after struggling to find a job following two redundancies.

"My business consists of a mobile phone, a tape measure, a green folder, and that's it - I'm off,” she told Seven Sharp.

From old tools and cutlery to a 40-year-old soap on a rope and a drill press, Dobson sorts it all - even the online listings.

"I can sell one thing or them or I can sell the entire house for them,” she said. 

"People are just so thankful for a little bit of help.

"I could have just sat at home for the rest of my life, but I'm so glad I didn't. I turned my hobby into my dream job."

