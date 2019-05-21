TODAY |

Taranaki woman battling Huntington's disease left waiting for state house for over a year

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Social Issues
Property
Politics
Taranaki

A Taranaki woman recently diagnosed with Huntington's disease has been waiting for a state house for nearly a year, as the number of Kiwis on the waiting list grows.

Noeline Bunyan's struggles come as the social housing list went up three per cent in the three months to March, with just over 11,000 people now waiting for a home.

She's on the high priority list, given her needs and those of her disabled sister and autistic foster son.

"I ended up having a breakdown two months ago because I was so stressed out and nowhere to go," Ms Bunyan, who has to use a wheelchair, told 1 NEWS.

Read more: Social housing waiting list up 40 per cent on same time last year

Acting as her advocate, her other son is desperately talking to Government departments.

"It's been a difficult battle, I've had a lot of oh yeah you're on the list, we're looking into it, we'll help," Dennis Bunyan says.

Frustration boiled over for him when it was suggested she may have to live in a motel or camp ground.

"It'll kill her, I just couldn't believe it," he said.

Housing Minister Phil Twyford says while the growth in people waiting is slowing, the housing crisis is showing no sign of easing.

"I expect these numbers to get worse as we approach winter, that always happens as people realise cold weather and substandard housing means their kids start to get sick," Mr Twyford says.

However, good news may be in sight, with Housing New Zealand telling 1 NEWS a modified home may soon be available for Ms Bunyan and her family.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    It was suggested to Stratford woman Noeline Bunyan that she may end up in a motel or campground, despite her disabilities. Source: 1 NEWS
    More From
    New Zealand
    Social Issues
    Property
    Politics
    Taranaki
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    00:34
    Watch: Pike River Mine door pushed open to cheers from victims' families
    2
    In an embarrassing flip-flop, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been forced to ditch the controversial capital gains tax.
    Winston Peters, Jacinda Ardern send mixed messages over KiwiSaver changes
    3
    All Black Richie Mo'unga during the training session at Trafalgar Park ahead of the Rugby Championship test match against Argentina. Trafalgar Park, Nelson, New Zealand. Tuesday 4 September 2018. ©Copyright Photo: Chris Symes / www.photosport.nz
    Crusaders player Richie Mo'unga accused of inappropriate touching, spitting beer at woman
    4
    Anna Osborne and Sonya Rockhouse say they were unprepared for the emotion of seeing the mine entered again.
    'We just couldn't contain our tears' - Pike River families hail first re-entry to mine in over eight years
    5
    Taranaki woman battling Huntington's disease left waiting for state house for over a year
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE
    00:30
    Brenton Tarrant has been charged with engaging in a terrorist act, under the Terrorism Suppression Act, as well a further murder charge.

    Christchurch mosque attack accused charged with engaging in terrorist act
    00:20
    Police say the body of the 21-year-old victim was discovered at a residential property early Saturday.

    Police name man killed in Auckland suburb of Mt Eden
    Dentist Lieutenant Amanda Rowe, assisted by a New Zealand Defence Force Dental Assistant, treats a man in Samoa as part of Exercise Tropic Twilight.

    Hundreds of 'high-needs patients' in Samoa get dental work from NZ Defence Force
    00:45
    Parliament and police deemed it necessary after the investigation and comments by ACT’s David Seymour.

    Green MP Golriz Ghahraman to get extra security in part due to David Seymour's 'menace to freedom' comments