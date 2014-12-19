 

Taranaki school student dies from meningococcal disease

A Taranaki school pupil has died from meningococcal disease.

New Plymouth Boys' High School headmaster Paul Veric says the student died at the weekend.

"I can confirm with great sadness that one of our students passed away on Saturday due to meningococcal disease," he said in a statement today.

"During this tragic time, our sincerest thoughts and support are with his family and friends.

"We respect the family's specific request for privacy during this incredibly difficult time."

Mr Veric said the Taranaki District Health Board was providing regular advice and support to the school to ensure students and staff were safe and had access to information around meningococcal disease.

At this stage, the DHB did not not believe the case posed an increased risk to students at the school or to the wider community.

The signs of the disease can include high temperature, headache, confusion and sleepiness, joint pain, aching muscles and/or neck stiffness, a dislike of bright lights, vomiting and a red or purple skin rash.

People with these symptoms are urged to get medical attention.

