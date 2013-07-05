Taranaki school on lockdown after reports of person with firearm nearby

Taranaki's Stratford High School is reportedly on lockdown, with armed police swarming the area.

A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle. Source: 1 NEWS

Police said there were reports of a person walking down Swansea Rd (which the school is located on), with what the caller believed to be a firearm.

Cordons are up at the school.

NZHerald reports students were not being allowed in the school, but it was said some students were already in classrooms.