Taranaki mum on a mission to walk Auckland's Round the Bays despite suffering serious stroke

This weekend thousands will turn out for Auckland Round the Bays run.

While most people may be watching the event from the comfort of their couch one Taranaki woman has decided to walk the event, against all odds.

Life for Trudi Kendall had been relatively ordinary until she suffered a major stroke last May.

"We were just hanging some washing outside and then basically I bent down to get a peg, to peg something on the line... I couldn't find my footing," she said.

She was flown to Auckland Hospital for emergency lifesaving surgery.

"They removed a part of my skull to allow room because my brain was swelling so much from the pressure."

It affected her whole left side, resulting in a long recovery for Trudi who had to relearn how to walk.

To this day, she still has minimal use of her left arm but says the effects of her stroke weren't just physical as it was hard for her children too.

"For Madison, being a bit older, she was a bit standoffish. One day I was gone, and she didn't know why."

Her youngest daughter, Georgia, had been just four months old when it happened, and Trudi had still been breastfeeding.

"When I came to the realisation that I wasn't going to be able to continue breastfeeding that was, for me, one of the hardest parts to deal with... I just felt like I was failing as a mother, that I couldn't do that for her."

Once she was finally stable, she was flown back to Taranaki Base Hospital with one goal firmly set in her mind.

"The best part was probably coming out of hospital in Taranaki. Watching her walk out, people said she'd never walk out and stuff like that," her husband Dane shared.