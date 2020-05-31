Taranaki motorists warned to expect delays as giant wind turbines moved

Motorists are being warned to expect delays in Taranaki tomorrow as giant wind turbines are transported from Port Taranaki to the Waipipi Wind Farm near Waverley in South Taranaki.

An artist's impression of the completed Waipipi Wind Farm. Source: rnz.co.nz

Two 64m-long blades will be transported by truck, leaving the port at 3am and arriving at Waipipi at about 8am.

Transport Agency system manager Ross I'Anson said the blades would be moved via Breakwater Road, Pioneer Road and South Road in New Plymouth, then along State Highway 45 and SH3, and finally Rangikura Road in Waverley.

"Motorists may experience some delays at Manaia as the trucks carrying the oversized cargo negotiate the roundabout in the centre of town at approximately 6am," 'Anson said.

"Please take extra care and, where possible, avoid the area during this time."

Daily transports of wind farm components will continue until early October.

Construction of Tilt Renewables 31-turbine $227 million wind farm began in October last year.

The 133MW wind farm, which will employ up to 160 people during the construction phase, will generate enough electricity to power about 70,000 homes.

The project, which is situation on 98 hectares of land between Patea and Waverley, is scheduled to be fully operational in February 2021.

The Waipipi cargo is being transported by Heavy Haulage company PTS Logistics.