Taranaki mayors and iwi leaders want 'regional bubble' if all of North Island moves up alert levels

Leaders in Taranaki want to set up their own "regional bubble" if the rest of the North Island moves to Covid-19 Alert Level 3.

The mayors of the region and Taranaki Iwi Chairs Forum will be asking for Government resources to set up police checkpoints if restrictions move down country, saying they must protect their people and economy.

Auckland is currently at Alert Level 3, with the rest of the country at Alert Level 2.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will reveal at 5.30pm if there will be changes to the alert levels.

The mayors and iwi leaders are calling for any Taranaki residents who have been to Auckland recently, or been in contact with a visitor for Auckland, to get tested.