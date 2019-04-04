TODAY |

Taranaki man in 'serious but stable' condition after crash with police vehicle

A 20-year-old man is in a "serious but stable" condition after a "serious crash" with a police vehicle in Taranaki overnight.

Police said the man ran “into the path of a police vehicle” on Glover Road in Hawera at about 12.20am.

The man was flown to Taranaki Base Hospital.

The two officers in the police vehicle were uninjured and administered first aid at the scene.

Acting District Commander Inspector Ross McKay said the patrol car was responding to a nearby callout but was not driving to an urgent duty.

"An investigation is underway and Police are speaking to a number of witnesses," he said.

"The staff involved are being provided support."

He said the Independent Police Conduct Authority would be notified.

Police said their patrol car "sustained moderate damage".

The Serious Crash Unit had completed a scene examination overnight.

Police urged anyone who may have seen the man in the Glover Road area prior to the crash to call 105.

