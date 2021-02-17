Taranaki man hoping to trade his way to home ownership, starting with a clay tomato

Owning your own home is a dream for many Kiwis, but as we all know, it's not easy getting onto the property ladder.

Your playlist will load after this ad

So, a Taranaki man's thinking outside the box.

Levi Fletcher didn't have a deposit, but he did have a very fetching clay tomato.

He decided to trade it for something of higher value and keep on trading up until he gets his own home.

Home right now for the 22-year-old is a rented studio where he lives with his partner and daughter.

"I didn't get KiwiSaver at first. I thought it would be better to buy hot chips. And all the other things that when you're young you think are important,” Fletcher told Seven Sharp.

He's now on the KiwiSaver ladder, and with the hot chips behind him he's now focusing on tomatoes.

One clay tomato to be precise.

“The main idea is to trade my way to a house starting with a clay tomato that my fiancé made, I thought I'd see if I can trade it all the way up until I get a house,” Levi says.

The idea's not completely new.

In 2005 Canadian Kyle MacDonald became a homeowner thanks to a single red paper clip.

Levi didn't get off to the best start.

"When I was at work, Jaydem stood on the tomato and squished it. So I had to roll it back up myself.

"It looks closer to an apple now."

Nevertheless, Levi traded that apple-shaped-tomato for a baseball glove.

Which he then traded for a fishing rod, that turned into a drill, with tickets to Six60 thrown in.

That bundle was then traded for some manuka honey valued at $1000 a jar.