Taranaki farmers without power standing by as cows unable to be milked

As the wait time increases the risks for cows getting mastitis grows.
Natural Disasters

00:41
1
Car and properties were damaged in the flooding, with locals left with nothing to do but move their possessions to higher ground.

Effects of ex-Cyclone Gita still being felt with thunderstorms and high winds forecast for central New Zealand

00:15
2
Jong Kwang-bom could've lost more than his balance if this unsportsmanlike move went wrong.

Watch: North Korean skater takes heavy fall – then appears to grab rival's foot to take him down as well

00:57
3
This footage, shot by James Thomas, shows the scale of the devastation.

Watch: Drone footage shows numerous slips on Takaka Hill as Gita slams upper Sth Island

4
Jacinda Ardern and Paula Bennett

Live stream: 'Does she stand by all of her Government's policies?' Paula takes on Jacinda in Parliament's Question Time

5
Highlanders captain Ben Smith in action during the Super Rugby match between Hurricanes v Highlanders, Westpac Stadium, Saturday 18th March 2017. Copyright Photo: Raghavan Venugopal / www.photosport.nz

Highlanders name strong side to face Blues in Super Rugby opener

Jacinda Ardern and Paula Bennett

Live stream: 'Does she stand by all of her Government's policies?' Paula takes on Jacinda in Parliament's Question Time

Watch today's question time from the Beehive as Paula Bennett leads the charge against the Labour Government.

02:15
The ex-tropical Cyclone moved across the country last night leaving a mess and many people without sleep.

'Logs crashing against the rocks' - Titahi Bay resident describes tremendous noise caused by Cyclone Gita during the night

Mauricio Torrealba told 1NEWS about his "scary" experience.

00:57
This footage, shot by James Thomas, shows the scale of the devastation.

Takaka Hill has 'significant damage' after drone footage reveals destruction left by Cyclone Gita

Two sections of the road in Tasman District have been washed away and the road is expected to be closed for days.


00:25
Clean up crews are working to clear up the debris.

Watch: SH1 on Kapiti Coast littered with debris after road washed out by Cyclone Gita

NZTA said the highway has been re-opened to one lane, but motorists are warned to expect delays.

00:07
CCTV captured the drama on Bush Rd, Albany today.

Watch: Out of control Auckland bus ploughs through tree and into car

The frightening incident involving a Ritchies bus was captured on CCTV in Albany today.


 
