Taranaki DHB's 'collective failure' preceded heart attack victim's death, watchdog finds

The Taranaki District Health Board has been found to have provided a very poor standard of care to an elderly man following a heart attack.



In 2015, the 68-year-old man was admitted to the emergency department of a public hospital, where blood tests and an electrocardiogram showed that he had suffered a heart attack, according to a report released today by Health and Disability Commissioner Anthony Hill.



He was admitted to a general medical ward, where he was monitored through remote cardiac monitoring, and was given blood thinning medications. During this time, the man was also given several sprays of glyceryl trinitrate, which is supposed to relieve chest pain but comes with the risk of falling over.



The man's risk of falling was not properly managed, the report said, and he subsequently injured his head in a fall. When staff were alerted to the man's fall, they did not respond appropriately, the report states, adding that information regarding the man's fall and head injury was known to some staff but not communicated adequately to staff who needed to know.



Blood-thinning medication continued to be administered to the man by some nursing staff, despite being made aware of his head injury and without ensuring his condition had been reviewed by the medical team. When the man's condition began to deteriorate, a medical review had not been sought with clarity, and decisions about the review were not recorded, the commissioner said.



Later that evening, nursing staff found that the man had vomited, was breathing abnormally and was non-responsive. An urgent CT scan showed a large brain bleed. Following a discussion with his family, the man received palliative care and died in the early hours of the next morning.