Taranaki crash victim Rosalie Porteous survived serious crash a year ago

- By Ruth Hill

One of seven people killed in a horrific head-on smash near the Taranaki town of Waverley on Wednesday survived another serious crash a year ago.

Ian and Rosalie Porteous

Ian and Rosalie Porteous.

Nivek Madams, 8, died of her injuries in Waikato Hospital while her eight-week-old sister Shady Thompson died at the scene, along with the baby's father, Jeremy Thompson.

All four people in the other car were long-time Waverley residents: Ian Porteous, his wife Rosalie Porteous, his sister Ora Keene and their close friend Brenda Williams, who were all in their 70s and 80s.

Waverley fire and emergency chief Alan Hickford knew all four.

He was on his way to a family funeral in Dannevirke when he got the call; he immediately turned around and headed to the crash site.

Rosalie Porteous, who frequently drove all over the region in her role as a volunteer taking people to medical appointments, was in a terrible crash last year, he said.

"We and Patea Fire Brigade cut her out just on 12 months ago," Mr Hickford said.

1 NEWS’ Arrun Soma reports from Waverley – a town in mourning.
"She was getting on, good as gold. In 30 seconds, life can change from just cruising along to absolute bloody disaster."

Dealing with carnage - sometimes involving neighbours and friends - was part of the job of being a firefighter in a small rural community, he said.

"For some of the younger ones in the brigade, it was the first time they've come across multiple victims," Mr Hickford said.

"It's not the first time for me by any means, but when it involves younger people that haven't even had a chance at life, it becomes a wee bit harder. Well, not a wee bit harder, a lot harder."

In a statement, Mr and Mrs Porteous' family said the couple had been married for 54 years.

"They are extremely loving family people. Rosalie was great with social media and used this to keep up with what all the family was doing. She would always make beautiful handmade birthday cards for the family with her impressive Photoshop skills," the statement read.

"Ian had an awesome cheeky sense of humour and was extremely proud of all his grandchildren and was often found on the side line at their sports events."

Allan Hickford said the firefighters did their jobs - but that seeing things like that take an emotional toll.
The couple had three sons and the family said they were close to Ian's sister Ora Keene, who lived close by in Waverley and also died in the crash.

"Our love and thoughts go out to all the families involved in this tragedy. We would like to thank all the emergency services involved in the accident for all their help."

Jockeys at the Waverley Race Club all wore black arm bands yesterday as a mark of respect to those killed in the crash just north of the racecourse on State Highway 3.

The winning jockey, Dylan Turner, kissed his fingers and saluted the sky as he crossed the finish line.

Waverley Race Club chairman Sam Lennox, who was born and bred there, knew all four locals who died.

Police reporting this morning that the eight-year-old girl involved in the crash died in hospital.
They were all stalwart members of the Waverley Bowling Club.

"There were a couple of members from the bowling club here today, I had a talk to them, and they were pretty devastated," Mr Lennox said.

Fellow bowling club member Denis Smith said Ian Porteous - or Port as he was known - was past president of the club.

He was the kind of man who helped out everywhere, Mr Smith said.

"He'd come out to our dog trial club and lend a hand, even though he didn't run a dog himself. He was the kind of bloke that if something needed doing, he was always there to lend a hand," he said.

Rosalie Porteous was left in a critical condition after the crash near Patea last year, when the wind pushed a truck and trailer across the road in front of her.

"We were all worried about her then but she came through it. That was only a year ago. It's all a bit sad," Mr Smith said.

Ora Keene and Brenda Williams were well-loved and respected members of the community, he said.

"And the four of them were really the best of mates. That's the bloody sad thing about it. They did a lot of things together. I know the feeling of sorrow and loss in this township are overwhelming. None of us can quite believe it, we're a bit stunned by it to be quite honest."

The sole remaining survivor of the crash, Ani Nohinohi, the mother of the dead children, was still fighting for her life last night in Wellington Hospital's intensive care unit, surrounded by friends and family.

