Taranaki company behind fix that got Auckland traffic moving after Harbour Bridge damaged

When Auckland's Harbour Bridge was damaged after two trucks crashed in high winds last month, it was a small company that came to the rescue.

Pipes NZ is based in Taranaki, and when the mayday call came through, they sprung into action.

Their steel pipe provided the temporary fix to get the supercity moving again.

It was a massive relief for Auckland, but for the Taranaki business it was just another day at the office.

"I got a phone call at about 10.30 in the morning on Saturday from NZTA calling from the Harbour Bridge,” says sales manager Jeremy D’Ath.

"I was wondering if we'd get a phone call, and we did."

A permanent fix would come from Whangārei but was weeks away.

Auckland needed something that would allow the bridge to partially reopen and provide some relief to the choked city.

Finance manager Nicola Warner says much of the provincial town’s business comes from the rest of the country.

“We feel very much that we are David vs Goliath in the steel world," she says.

The small team says they don't know what all the fuss is about and stand ready to help any time.

