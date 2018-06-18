 

Taranaki, Auckland, BOP in firing line as thunderstorms move across the North Island from the west today

Thunderstorms are moving over the North Island from the west today, with Taranaki, Waikato, Auckland, Northland, Coromandel and Bay of Plenty in the firing line.

MetService's thunderstorm outlook for Monday June 18, with a rain radar image from about 9.10am.

Source: MetService/1 NEWS composite image

A MetService Severe Weather Warning is in place today for northern Taranaki, including the mountain, where heavy rain of up to 120mm can be expected today.

The storms in Taranaki could bring strong wind gusts - up to 90km/h - as well as hail and heavy downpours up to 40mm per hour.

There is also a moderate risk of storms today across most other parts of the North Island, and lower risk for the eastern and southern parts of the island.

MetService warns that the intensity of the storm could even produce a "small coastal tornado" in Taranaki.

For a full weather update for your region, see our weather section here.

MetService warns a "small coastal tornado" is even possible in Taranaki.

