Taranaki assault prompts police to seek help from public

Police are seeking the public's help following a serious assault in Taranaki over the weekend.

The incident occurred around 1am on Sunday, August 22.

Detective Sergeant Patrick Yates said at this stage it's understood a woman was assaulted on the beach at Waitara by Battiscombe Terrace.

“We are currently building up a picture of what happened to our victim and want to hear from anyone who might have information that can assist us.

“This includes anyone who has CCTV footage that captures the Battiscombe Terrace area," Yates said.

Police can be contacted on 105 by quoting file 210822/7938 and information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

