Tapu-te-Ranga spokesperson says whānau are 'determined to rebuild the marae'

The marae in Wellington that was devastated by a blaze overnight has thanked emergency services for their swift response but are "devastated" by the damage.

Tapu-Te-Ranga Marae spokesperson Gabriel Tupou said they face a "mammoth task" rebuilding the marae.

"Firstly, we are grateful that the manuhiri, our neighbours and the residents of the Marae whānau are all safe," Ms Tupou said.

"We mourn for the loss of our Kuia, Pare Waaka, who was built by the late rangatira Bruce Stewart, his whānau, Māori youth and volunteers over the last 45 years.

"We are devastated that a number of our whare have been tragically taken by fire. However, the heart of the Marae is the whānau. And we are determined to rebuild the Marae with the aroha and support of our community."

A multi-storey building at the marae collapsed after the fire.

Emergency services arrived around 12:30am to extinguish the well-involved fire.

Seventeen fire trucks worked to attack the fire from the outside, before the building collapsed at 3am this morning.

A group of 36 people were staying at the marae but self-evacuated and have all been accounted for.

Emergency services, Māori Wardens and Council volunteers successfully protected the surrounding properties of Rhine Street, Island Bay.