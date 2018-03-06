Where is Tania? Police very concerned for ex-Shortland Street actress missing for a week

Tania Ellwood, a 39-year-old Auckland woman who previously appeared on Shortland Street, has been missing for almost a week.

Tania Ellwood was last seen in the Auckland suburb of Newmarket on February 28, 2018, and is described as slim to medium build, 166cm tall, with long blonde hair. Source: Supplied

Ms Ellwood was last seen at 9.30am on Wednesday, 28 February, in the Auckland inner-eastern suburb of Newmarket.

Police are appealing to the public for any information on her whereabouts, describing her as slim to medium build, 166cm tall, with long blonde hair.

She may have been wearing dark jeans, a black cross-over top and white Nike boots.

Avondale Police say Ms Ellwood's family is worried about her, and urge anyone who has any information to come forward.

She'd previously played the character on Mandy Timmins on Shortland Street in 2006.