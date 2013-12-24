 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

New Zealand


Tangiwai's rail tragedy's unsung heroes to be honoured

share

Source:

NZN

The heroism of two men whose actions prevented a much higher death toll in New Zealand's worst rail tragedy will be recognised at a public memorial service.

Tangiwai disaster.

Source: 1 NEWS

Locomotive Engineer First Class Charles Parker and Locomotive Fireman Lance Redman sacrificed their own lives to save 134 others during the 1953 Tangiwai disaster in the central North Island.

A memorial stone will be unveiled in their honour at Tangiwai Memorial Park, off State Highway 49, on Sunday.

On Christmas Eve 1953, 151 people died after the Wellington-Auckland night service plunged into the swollen Whangaehu River at Tangiwai, 10km west of Waiouru.

A volcanic mud flow from the slopes of Mount Ruapehu had earlier swept away the Tangiwai rail bridge.

As the bridge began to crumple, Parker initiated an emergency brake application while Redman sanded the tracks for 200 metres to help the train to brake faster.

They were able to prevent the last three carriages, guards van and postal van from falling into the river.

Tangiwai Memorial committee chairman Bob Norling says that, until now, the two had not been formally recognised for their actions.

He says the memorial is the culmination of a huge community effort.

"We are so proud to have led this project to honour these brave men and have their monument sit at the Tangiwai site dedicated to those who perished in the disaster."

KiwiRail, Mainline Steam and the Rail Enthusiasts Society are running a return steam engine service from Auckland to Palmerston North for people wanting to attend the service.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:58
1
Buckingham Palace says the move is not related to any health issue, the duke will retire in August.

Watch: Prince Philip jokes about why he's stepping down from public engagements: 'Well I can't stand up for much longer'


00:30
2
She was joined by Princes Philip, Charles, William and Harry, as well as Camilla and Catherine.

The Duke of Edinburgh to step down from public engagements, Royal Family announces

3

Live stream: Breakfast

00:43
4
The two fatalities of the crash on SH1 at Bankside were the occupants of the campervan.

Two dead after tourist campervan crosses centre line on Canterbury road and hits ute coming other way

00:59
5
The Marlborough farmers bravely released the two frightened animals who desperately trying to get free from the fence.

Watch: Brave NZ farmers' very tricky rescue of two frightened stags trapped together on wire fence

01:58
Buckingham Palace says the move is not related to any health issue, the duke will retire in August.

Watch: Prince Philip jokes about why he's stepping down from public engagements: 'Well I can't stand up for much longer'

The royal looked relaxed as he attended a reception for members of the Order of Merit this morning.


16:17
The star is back home in Auckland and today sat down with Seven Sharp's Toni Street.

Exclusive with Lorde: Superstar opens up on NZ, her new album and 'being as true to myself as I can because I know I'm quite strange'

The star is back home in Auckland and today sat down with Seven Sharp's Toni Street.

01:55
Kiwis are being advised to think twice this winter before shelling out for pricey over-the-counter cold and flu remedies.

Got the sniffles or a cough? Why you might be wasting your money on many cold and flu remedies

Kiwis are being advised to think twice before shelling out for over-the-counter remedies.

Wellington

Wellington named world's most liveable city in global survey

The capital has beaten stiff international competition to emerge on top.

Lynn Abraham is on trial in the Auckland District Court, facing 11 charges.

Parents back daycare teacher accused of assaulting pre-schoolers, one tells court claims are 'repugnant'

Lynn Abraham is charged with smacking and force-feeding children.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ