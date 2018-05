The tangi for Kingi Taurua is being held today in Northland.

The Ngapuhi elder died on Thursday after a short battle with illness. He was 80 years old.

Taurua was an award winning Maori broadcaster and was also the face of Ti Tii Marae at Waitangi for many years.

He was remembered by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern last week as "an iconic person".